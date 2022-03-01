Bridesmaids groove to Arijit Singh’s Ilahi to surprise bride and groom. Watch viral video

Do you already know the frequent factor you will notice in many of the wedding videos posted on the Internet these days? It is individuals grooving to numerous hit numbers and dancing their hearts out. Those are the movies that usually depart individuals with a smile and in addition make them wish to shake a leg too. The current addition to that record is that this video showcasing bridesmaids dancing to the attractive tune of Arijit Singh’s Ilahi. The tune was featured in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Ruchika Kashelani whose Instagram bio says she a marriage choreographer, posted the video on her private Insta web page. “Who all would like to have a bridesmaid entry like we did?” reads the caption posted together with the video. The similar textual content additionally seems within the clip. In the caption, Kashelani additionally thanked the bride, her cousin, for giving her and the others the chance to be her bridesmaids.

The video, which was captured on February 18, showcases the ladies in numerous conventional apparel dancing and coming into the venue in the course of the ritual of Sangeet.

Kashelani, whereas speaking to Hindustan Times, additionally shared that in the course of the choreography they determined to entry from the edges of the stage for the efficiency to shock the couple. However, on the final minute, they determined to entry from a distinct level making the efficiency much more enjoyable and shocking.

There is an opportunity that the video will depart you in awe:

The video has been posted about two days in the past. Since being shared, the video has gathered over 1.3 million views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit numerous feedback. Many showcased their reactions with coronary heart or hearth emoticons.

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram person. “Super entry,” posted one other. Many requested Kashelani to share the total model. While speaking to HT she shared that she can be posting the longer model of the video within the subsequent few days.

A number of days in the past, Kashelani additionally posted one other video exhibiting a pool get together celebration with the the bride earlier. The video, since being posted on February 17, has gathered greater than 3.6 million views and the numbers are solely growing.

What are your ideas on the movies?