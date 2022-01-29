Bridge collapses in Pittsburgh, 3 hospitalized

Five automobiles and a Port Authority bus have been on the bridge on the time.

A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh on Friday morning, sending three individuals to native hospitals with non-life-threatening accidents, officers stated.

Five automobiles and a Port Authority bus have been on the bridge on the time of the collapse, round 6:39 a.m. native time, metropolis officers stated.

Port Authority bus driver Daryl Luciani advised ABC Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE he was driving over the bridge when he might really feel it collapsing.

“I could just feel it. The bus was bouncing and shaking,” he stated.

Ten individuals reported minor accidents, together with the three who have been hospitalized, Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones stated. First responders attempting to assist in the icy situations have been among the many injured, he stated.

Responders rappelled about 150 toes to succeed in the collapse website, Jones stated. Crews additionally made human chains to conduct rescues.

Officials are actually working to verify there are not any victims below the collapsed bridge, Jones stated.

The reason behind the collapse is below investigation.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman referred to as the bridge “a vital infrastructure artery” for town, including, “It’s surreal this morning to see it completely collapsed.”

“Thank God that faculty buses have been delayed resulting from climate, so there was much less visitors than regular. Thank God there have been no casualties reported at this level. I want all of those that have been injured a secure and swift restoration,” Fetterman said.

The collapse occurred on the same day President Joe Biden was set to travel to Pittsburgh to tout his bipartisan infrastructure law, which would provide $1.63 billion to Pennsylvania in federal funding for bridges — the third most for any state. The bridge program would provide $27 billion nationwide. Biden visited the collapse site Friday afternoon.

Pennsylvania has 3,353 bridges in poor condition, the second most after Iowa, according to federal data.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said it’s up to local officials to determine which bridges receive the money.

“This collapse is simply the most recent in a protracted line of preventable, man-made disasters that show what so many people in Pennsylvania and across the nation have been saying for years: Our infrastructure is failing our individuals,” Fetterman stated in an announcement.

“We must make use of the laws President Biden ushered in, rebuild our roads and bridges, and repair our defective infrastructure,” he added.

The bridge was final inspected in September 2021, officers stated. The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a staff to the scene.

ABC News’ Sarah Kolinovsky and Joshua Hoyos contributed to this report.