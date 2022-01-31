Bridgeport Police Detective Involved In Lauren Smith-Fields Death Investigation Placed On Administrative Leave

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Two Bridgeport, Connecticut police detectives, together with one concerned within the controversial investigation into the death of Lauren Smith-Fields, are on administrative depart Monday.

The household of Smith-Fields, a Black lady who died whereas she was on a date, claims no one notified them about her death on Dec. 12 and essential proof was not processed till weeks later.

“It is an unacceptable failure if policies were not followed to the extent that this family, and to friends and all who care about human decency that, should be shown in these situations, in this case by members of the Bridgeport Police Department, I am very sorry,” Mayor Joe Ganim stated.

The different detective was investigating an unrelated demise of one other Black lady who died on the identical day. Her household stated in addition they weren’t notified by police.