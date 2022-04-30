Brighton bathing box beach to shut for weeks to shore up its sand

Brighton’s Dendy Street Beach, residence to the south-east Melbourne suburb’s well-known bathing bins, will shut on weekdays for up 5 weeks and grow to be a heavy building website to “renourish” the seaside and fight sand erosion.

The $245,000 renourishment venture will even shut Middle Brighton Beach on weekdays whereas sand is trucked from there. It will probably be used to guard Dendy Street Beach, the heritage bathing bins, the dunes and native vegetation within the close by Jim Willis Reserve and Aboriginal cultural websites.

Sand erosion is forcing Bayside City Council to guard the 96 vibrant sheds, which have been first constructed on the water’s edge within the nineteenth century and now promote for greater than $300,000 every.

Sandbagging on the southern finish did not shore up a variety of bathing bins that have been constructed over the previous decade by the council, regardless of objections of native heritage teams.