Brightstar drill program widens gold hunt

Brightstar Resources has hit the bottom working with its newest drilling program at its Cork Tree Well mission, close to Laverton in WA’s northern Goldfields, because it bids to broaden its JORC-compliant useful resource.

The gold developer reviews drilling is averaging greater than 200m a day and eight holes have already been accomplished on the Delta 2 prospect.

Previous drilling has already uncovered a 12m intersection, going 3.47 grams per tonne and Brightstar has stated extra drilling is required to ascertain the “size of the prize”.

The firm’s ambition is to increase Cork Tree Well’s present JORC-compliant useful resource of three.9 million tonnes of gold at 1.9 grams per tonne for 237,000 ounces.

In complete, 10,000m of RC drilling is scheduled for the Delta prospect and Delta 2, to the north-east.

First in line is Delta 2. The 12-hole-RC program totalling 1790m goals to check the bedrock beneath an air core anomaly, with a strike size of greater than 500m at greater than 1 g/t in shallow historic drilling. The bedrock beneath the mineralisation has by no means been drill examined.

After Delta 2, the drill rig will shift to Delta for a 50-hole, 7350m program to research any alternatives for splay and parallel lodes recognized within the earlier program and lengthen the drilling alongside strike of the principle deposit within the north.

We look ahead to rising the present useful resource at Cork Tree Well major lode with this program in addition to the invention of recent alternatives within the mission space.

Brightstar has three main initiatives — Cork Tree Well, Alpha, and Beta. All are within the Laverton space and collectively boast a JORC 2012-compliant mineral useful resource of 445,000 ounces.

Cork Tree Well’s two pits have already got historic runs on the board: between 1987 and 1989, a mixed complete of 57,000oz of gold was processed from 740,000 tonnes at 2.4 g/t.

The firm says it has a three-year plan to reopen the Brightstar processing plant, 15km south of Laverton and at present on care and upkeep, by increasing its useful resource by means of brownfields exploration.

Brightstar says it’s the solely firm amongst its ASX-listed gold friends with put in processing infrastructure — positive to be a bonus if the gold developer ultimately grows right into a producer.

Is your ASX-listed firm doing one thing fascinating? Contact: matt.birney@wanews.com.au