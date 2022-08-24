Brilliant Brayshaw the players’ choice for MVP; Daicos named Rising Star

Collingwood younger gun Nick Daicos. Credit:Getty Images “[This is] the first of many awards to come over [the course of] his career, I’m sure of it.” Meanwhile, Daicos’ path to the Rising Star crown was set in spherical three when he earned his nomination after selecting up 26 possessions, 4 marks and 5 clearances in opposition to Geelong. Judges gave votes to 5 gamers every on a 5-4-3-2-1 foundation, with Collingwood’s Jack Ginnivan ending fourth and Essendon’s Nic Martin, Melbourne’s Jake Bowey, Fremantle’s Heath Chapman and Bulldog Jamarra Ugle-Hagan securing a minimum of one vote. While the gamers picked Brayshaw for prime honours and the MVP gong, the AFL coaches voted in Gold Coast’s Touk Miller and Melbourne’s Clayton Oliver because the joint winners of their award.

Dynamic Melbourne midfielder Oliver defended his award, whereas Gold Coast’s Miller, elevated to the membership’s co-captaincy this 12 months, once more confirmed his excessive worth to the Suns and his underrated standing to the remainder of the competitors. Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew spoke of his delight in Miller’s win. “As a football club we are proud of [Miller for] what he has achieved in winning this award,” he stated. “It’s a true measure of his influence on the outcomes of games throughout the 2022 AFL season. He leads the way for our club in his preparation, mindset, and effort and provides a great role model for those around him.” Oliver and Miller had been tied on 98 votes to take out the award.

Gold Coast star Touk Miller. Credit:Getty Images Elsewhere, Collingwood veteran Scott Pendlebury grew to become simply the sixth a number of winner of the AFLPA’s finest captain award, becoming a member of four-time winner Michael Voss, Wayne Carey,

Mark Ricciuto, Jonathan Brown and Taylor Walker in that class. Having pushed the Magpies to the highest 4, Pendlebury, 34, edged out Joel Selwood and reigning premiership captain Max Gawn to this 12 months’s title. The AFLPA’s MVP voting is a two-stage course of, beginning with every participant voting for the three teammates they take into account most worthy this season. Each membership’s votes are then tallied to type a nomination listing comprising 54 gamers throughout the 18 groups.

In the second spherical of voting, all gamers vote for his or her MVP on a 3-2-1 foundation from the nominees of the 17 different golf equipment. The votes are tallied and the participant with the best rating wins the honour of MVP. Players can not vote for teammates within the second stage. WINNERS Leigh Matthews Trophy for the Most Valuable Player

1: Andrew Brayshaw

2: Clayton Oliver

3: Shai Bolton

4: Lachie Neale

5: Jeremy Cameron Robert Rose Most Courageous Award

1: Liam Baker

2: Brayden Maynard

3: Jack Viney

4: Paddy McCartin

5: Sam Docherty