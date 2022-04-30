Brilliant Dockers stun Cats in Geelong

Fremantle have surprised Geelong with a memorable three-point win at GMHBA Stadium to put down their marker as a real AFL premiership contender.

The Dockers belied the injury-enforced absences of Sean Darcy and Matt Taberner, together with giving up the primary three targets of Saturday’s sport, to prevail 10.9 (69) to 10.6 (66) in one of many most interesting victories of Justin Longmuir’s tenure.

It was simply their fourth win in 19 makes an attempt at Kardinia Park and included retaining Geelong goalless from the 28-minute mark of the primary quarter till the twentieth minute of the third in entrance of 20,136 followers.

Fremantle are actually 6-1 and second behind reigning premiers Melbourne regardless of skipper Nat Fyfe (again) not taking part in all season, whereas Geelong stay firmly within the pack of golf equipment jostling within the decrease half of the eight.

Winger Blake Acres (27 disposals) was wonderful whereas midfielder Andrew Brayshaw (28 disposals) was sometimes industrious.

Rory Lobb gave the Dockers a goal all day, whereas Griffin Logue shut down Jeremy Cameron and Alex Pearce overcame Tom Hawkins’ red-hot begin to combat out an entertaining duel.

Defender Tom Stewart (40 disposals, 13 marks) was clearly the Cats’ finest whereas small ahead Tyson Stengle (three targets) was energetic and Cam Guthrie (35 disposals, eight clearances) stood out in midfield in Patrick Dangerfield’s absence.

The Dockers seemed shellshocked early as Geelong booted the primary three targets of the sport, with Hawkins kicking two.

Lobb steadied the ship, with Nathan O’Driscoll including one other from the boundary, whereas Lachie Schulz’s late snap saved the margin to 9 factors at quarter time.

Geelong’s Max Holmes injured his ankle late within the first quarter and was substituted out for Luke Dahlhaus early within the second.

Fremantle dominated the second quarter with their tempo and slick ball motion however have been wasteful early, kicking three factors earlier than Lobb’s second main drew them inside some extent.

Sam Switkowski’s long-range level drew Fremantle degree on the essential break, then they exploded within the third time period.

In his one hundredth sport, Darcy Tucker snapped the Dockers in entrance, with Switkowski and Michael Frederick nudging the lead out to 18 factors.

Rhys Stanley took a hanger and transformed from shut vary to revive the Cats however Acres hoofed a beautiful long-range purpose to ship Fremantle a 17-point lead at three-quarter time.

The Cats would not go away within the closing time period.

Mark Blicavs launched his second purpose from lengthy vary to chop the margin to a few factors with 26 seconds left on the clock.

But Fremantle held on for a memorable victory.