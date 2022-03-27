Brilliant Proteas win final-ball thriller, break Indian hearts in record World Cup chase | Sport

The Proteas accomplished their highest ever run chase in a Cricket World Cup match in opposition to India on Sunday.

Set 275 to win, South Africa acquired residence to win by three wickets within the final over.

They will now face England within the semi-final on the prestigious occasion.

The Proteas accomplished the group levels of their 2022 World Cup marketing campaign with an unimaginable three-wicket, final-ball victory over India on the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

They had already secured second place on the log going into the match, nonetheless, and they’re going to now meet a resurgent England within the semi-finals – additionally in Christchurch – on Thursday.

Australia and West Indies will meet within the different semi-final.

It was a perfectly executed batting efficiency from the Proteas and the second-highest rating ever chased down at a Women’s World Cup (and South Africa’s report excessive), and whereas it doesn’t affect their place on the log, that is precisely the injection of confidence they wanted heading into the enterprise finish of the competitors.

Laura Wolvaardt’s 80 off 79 was immense, whereas former captain Mignon du Preez (55* off 63) supplied the composure wanted to see her facet residence when tensions have been excessive.

There was drama within the ultimate over when Du Preez thought she was out, just for replays to disclose that spinner Deepti Sharma had bowled a no-ball.

Batting first after they gained the toss, India posted a vastly aggressive 274/7 from their 50 overs due to prime efforts from Smriti Mandhana (71 off 84), Shafali Verma (53 off 46), skipper Mithali Raj (68 off 84) and Harmanpreet Kaur (48 off 57).

The Proteas bowlers struggled to regulate proceedings, although they did prohibit India’s momentum within the center overs and the rating may have been much more.

Shabnim Ismail (2/42) and the returning Masabata Klaas (2/38) have been the choose of the bowlers.

South Africa’s run chase, as soon as once more, was based mostly across the spectacular Wolvaardt.

The 22-year-old was very good as soon as extra, scoring her fifth half-century in seven outings at this World Cup as she grew to become the best run scorer of the match to date with 433 runs at a median of 61.85.

Her cowl drives are at all times a spotlight, however Wolvaardt has developed her recreation in order that she scores throughout the bottom, and her 125-run partnership with Lara Goodall (49 off 69) for the second wicket taking the Proteas residence.

India, although, have been determined within the information that solely a win would see them progress to the playoffs, and it was Harmanpreet who made the distinction when she had Wolvaardt bowled for a near-flawless effort.

That adopted Goodall being stumped off Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and hastily the Proteas had fallen to 145/3 with the run price climbing because of two new batters being on the wicket.

Skipper Sune Luus (22 off 27) and Du Preez stored issues ticking, however Luus was out LBW to Harmanpreet, who was having an enormous day.

With Marizanne Kapp getting into the fray, nonetheless, the Proteas have been at all times within the recreation so long as she was on the crease and going into the final 10 overs, they wanted 77 with 5 wickets left and the competition evenly poised.

When Du Preez ran Kapp out within the forty fifth over, it seemed like India had taken management, however South Africa’s former captain stored preventing and Chloe Tryon (17 off 9) performed an important little cameo to swing the momentum again her facet’s manner.

When she was out caught and bowled to Gayakwad, the Proteas wanted 20 off 18 with 4 wickets left and would have backed themselves from there with Du Preez effectively set.

South Africa wanted seven off the final over, however there was extra drama when Trisha Chetty (7 off 7) was run out and, with three wanted from simply two, a second of insanity from Du Preez then noticed her pick the fielder at long-on.

In essentially the most dramatic growth, Du Preez was then introduced again to the center when replays revealed that Deepti Sharma had overstepped.

Du Preez wanted one off the final ball, and she or he danced down the wicket to dispatch the ball for a boundary.

South Africa celebrated. Indian hearts have been damaged.

Scores briefly:

India 274/7 in 50 overs (Mandhana 71, Raj 68, Verma 53, Klaas 2/38, Ismail 2/42)

SA 278/7 in 50 overs (Wolvaardt 80, Du Preez 55*, Goodall 49)

SA gained by three wickets