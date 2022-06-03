Brisbane Airport health hub hoped to patch up stretched system
“That is a state-of-the-art response and actually is probably one of the best responses across Queensland with the demands that we’re facing right now.”
D’Ath stated it was not useful the LNP have been making a “confidence issue with the public around whether you should be calling ambulances because they might not turn up”.
“These are serious issues and David Crisafulli plays politics with it,” she stated.
The well being minister was additionally questioned over a government-ordered evaluation into the methods and processes on the state-run Forensic DNA Analysis Unit after Queensland police stated they have been reviewing sexual assault cases dating back to 2018.
D’Ath stated she was contemplating whether or not the evaluation needs to be broadened and would resolve in coming days.
“Already I had established a review to look at the system, how we do our testing, the thresholds they use, whether they are appropriate to meet the needs in our current environment and, in doing so, give the public confidence in the way we do testing,” she stated.
D’Ath stated she had locked in a second forensic reviewer, and would contemplate if the inquiry’s phrases of reference wanted to be expanded.
“Their [QPS] submission is concerning, the submission does raise additional question and that’s why I’m looking at this review and whether it needs to be broadened,” she stated.
D’Ath additionally confirmed there had been a change to the state’s hospital alert system. “Code yellow”, for instance, would now be known as “tier 3″.