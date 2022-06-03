Brisbane Airport health hub hoped to patch up stretched system

“That is a state-of-the-art response and actually is probably one of the best responses across Queensland with the demands that we’re facing right now.”

D’Ath stated it was not useful the LNP have been making a “confidence issue with the public around whether you should be calling ambulances because they might not turn up”.

“These are serious issues and David Crisafulli plays politics with it,” she stated.

Queensland opposition chief David Crisafulli posted on Tuesday night time about hospital ramping. Credit:Facebook

The well being minister was additionally questioned over a government-ordered evaluation into the methods and processes on the state-run Forensic DNA Analysis Unit after Queensland police stated they have been reviewing sexual assault cases dating back to 2018.