Brisbane architects ‘build’ in Fortnite while eyeing bigger Games: the Olympics

Brisbane-based architects hoping to design a stadium for the 2032 Olympic Games have created a sports activities enviornment to host doubtlessly thousands and thousands of rivals – on-line gamers of the hit online game Fortnite.

“It is intrinsically designed to exist and be experienced in the virtual world and one day we

hope to see it built in reality,” mentioned gaming content material creator Lachlan Power of aggressive gaming model PWR.

Australian gaming content material creator Lachlan Power at Populous’ PWR Facilities.

The facility is a collaboration between PWR and designers Populous.

Populous senior principal and architect Al Baxter mentioned they wished to mirror innovation within the design of the PWR facility.