Brisbane lord mayor joins chorus of criticism over feds’ flood fund snub

Brisbane lord mayor Adrian Schrinner has joined virtually blanket criticism of the federal authorities’s determination to not contribute to the state authorities’s now-halved $741 million pitch to enhance, increase or purchase again as much as 7000 south-east Queensland houses affected by current floods.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison recommended this system was as an alternative a state and council duty, elevating the ire of insurers and native governments, who’ve lengthy known as for larger mitigation work and cross-government co-operation to deal with rising flood dangers.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Brisbane lord mayor Adrian Schrinner seek the advice of a map throughout a media convention concerning the flood scenario on February 28. Credit:Peter Wallis/Getty Images

“Clearly, much more can be achieved when all three levels of government chip in and work together,” Cr Schrinner stated. “However, we’re eager to sit down with the state government as soon as possible to discuss how best to invest the $370.5 million it has committed towards this fantastic initiative.”

The stoush between the states and federal authorities over flood restoration has emerged as a political flashpoint within the looming election. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet introduced this week his state authorities would go it alone with cash handouts for uninsured flood victims, after flare-ups over electorate-based support on both sides of the Tweed.