Brisbane physio who sexually assaulted two women on same day sent to jail
In sentencing on Thursday, Judge Julie Dick described Mackay’s actions as a substantial breach of belief.
“You have obviously caused irreparable damage to the trust of those two patients … and damage to your profession generally,” she stated.
“It has had, on each of the complainants, a significant impact.
“Not only have they been traumatised by the experience, but they have been traumatised by the court experience.”
Dick described each victims as “very sound witnesses”.
“Your considerable errors of judgment in relation to these two women have had calamitous effects on your life and your profession,” Dick stated.
“You’ve been publicly shamed, your family has felt that, they have been shamed … you have experienced considerable suffering in that time.”
Mackay was sentenced to a 12 months behind bars, however could be launched after three months and wouldn’t must serve the remaining 9 months of his sentence so long as he didn’t commit one other offence for 3 years.
“I think that being two complainants, the appropriate range is about 18 months. But I’m going to reduce that because of the extra-curial punishment you have received by losing your practice and the public shaming, so in each case, I will reduce it to 12 months,” Dick stated.