Brisbane physio who sexually assaulted two women on same day sent to jail

In sentencing on Thursday, Judge Julie Dick described Mackay’s actions as a substantial breach of belief.

“You have obviously caused irreparable damage to the trust of those two patients … and damage to your profession generally,” she stated.

“It has had, on each of the complainants, a significant impact.

“Not only have they been traumatised by the experience, but they have been traumatised by the court experience.”

Dick described each victims as “very sound witnesses”.