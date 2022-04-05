Brisbane residents vow to take aircraft noise to ballot box

“Airservices outsourced the community engagement [on the introduction of the new runway] to [runway owner] Brisbane Airport Corporation and then wrote in their report that it was all done well,” he mentioned. Mr Diamond mentioned his alliance additionally questioned the independence of Airservices Australia. Loading “We thought Airservices was there to look after residents, but they believe they are a service provider to the airlines, and they are funded by the airlines,” he mentioned. Mr Diamond mentioned federal laws wanted amending to incorporate communities in air visitors planning.

“It needs to identify who protects communities.” He additionally steered a everlasting, unbiased physique – similar to the independent forum fronted by Ross Musgrove – was wanted to observe the expansion of the Brisbane Airport and the function of Brisbane Airport Corporation, which operates the airport beneath a 49-year lease from the federal authorities. Airservices chief government Jason Harfield mentioned the neighborhood would have larger enter to planning the Brisbane Airport airspace. “Airservices is committed to considering all opportunities for improved noise outcomes for the Brisbane community and to progressing those options that are assessed as safe and feasible in consultation with community and industry” he mentioned. Federal opposition transport and infrastructure spokeswoman Catherine King mentioned this week that Labor would put in place a everlasting discussion board to observe plane noise ranges over Brisbane.