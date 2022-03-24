Brisbane shopfronts used to launder $1.5m to pay drug suppliers: police
A community of Brisbane shopfront companies getting used to launder about $1.5 million and pay drug suppliers their “wages” has been disrupted by Queensland police.
About 25 folks have been charged with offences together with drug trafficking and cash laundering after an 18-month investigation.
Police raids on Friday, March 18, resulted in a seizure of 1 kilogram of cocaine with a avenue worth of $400,000, two firearms together with one shotgun, 10 kilograms of hashish and greater than $65,000 in money.
Acting Detective Inspector Chris Toohey stated police had labored by means of the pandemic to make sure the disruption of main and organised crime.
“Our message is clear, if you do the wrong thing, the law will catch up with you and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent,” he stated.
Those charged, together with a 28-year-old Fortitude Valley man, a 48-year-old South Brisbane man and a 36-year-old Carina man, would seem throughout Brisbane courts from this month.