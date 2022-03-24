Brisbane shopfronts used to launder $1.5m to pay drug suppliers: police

A community of Brisbane shopfront companies getting used to launder about $1.5 million and pay drug suppliers their “wages” has been disrupted by Queensland police.

Cocaine was seized throughout a poilce raid. Credit:SMH

About 25 folks have been charged with offences together with drug trafficking and cash laundering after an 18-month investigation.

Police raids on Friday, March 18, resulted in a seizure of 1 kilogram of cocaine with a avenue worth of $400,000, two firearms together with one shotgun, 10 kilograms of hashish and greater than $65,000 in money.

Acting Detective Inspector Chris Toohey stated police had labored by means of the pandemic to make sure the disruption of main and organised crime.