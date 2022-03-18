Brisbane to be pitch perfect for FIFA Women’s World Cup

A delegation of about 20 high-level FIFA officers from Zurich inspected Suncorp Stadium, to be renamed Brisbane Stadium in the course of the event, on Friday. Fernandez stated the go to was the beginning of operational planning for the World Cup, as the game’s governing physique labored out how the stadium would function in the course of the event. FIFA Women’s World Cup chief working officer Jane Fernandez at Suncorp Stadium on Friday. Credit:Cameron Atfield Media and VIP necessities, for instance, might see some non permanent modifications made to the stadium lay-out. “It’s quite a quite an exercise, actually, because of all the different functional areas here, from security, hospitality, marketing rights, stadium operations, on and on it goes,” Fernandez stated.

“Then what we do is we walk the venue and we lay it out, so how you would know the venue to work for a standard Broncos match, or a Socceroos match, we use the spaces in a different way.” Fernandez stated a profitable Women’s World Cup is also a springboard for internet hosting rights of the world’s largest sporting occasion. Australia bid for this yr’s FIFA World Cup, in a $45 million gambit that attracted a solitary vote in 2010. Instead, Qatar will host the boys’s occasion in November. Fernandez was concerned in Australia’s bid, wincing barely when the subject was introduced up. While she stated having one other crack at internet hosting rights was a matter for Football Australia, a profitable 2023 Women’s World Cup would maintain Australia — and New Zealand — in good stead.