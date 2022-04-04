Brisbane’s flight paths will be redrawn after noise complaints soared

“Brisbane’s flight paths are to be ripped up and redrawn,” Mr Evans stated. “In addition to the redrawing of Brisbane’s flight paths, we will see the redesign of the airspace around Brisbane Airport.” After Brisbane’s $1 billion parallel runway opened, noise complaints actually took off. Credit:Getty The interim report famous 1000’s of plane noise complaints from suburbs close to the airport, together with Hendra, Ascot, Hamilton, Balmoral, Bulimba, Hawthorne, Teneriffe, Hawthorne and New Farm, in addition to additional afield at Brookfield, Upper Brookfield, Pullenvale and Samford Valley. Mr Evans steered the most recent modifications can be “warmly welcomed by Brisbane residents”.

“In particular, those who have been impacted by unreasonable and unnecessary noise since the second runway began its operations,” he stated. Mr Evans was joined on the announcement by LNP federal election candidates Olivia Roberts (Griffith) and Vivian Lobo (Lilley) and acknowledged plane noise was an election concern. Loading However, Mr Evans steered it was a difficulty requiring a “longer perspective”. “This is more about how Brisbane feels and how Brisbane operates in the lead-up to the Olympics and Paralympics in 2032,” he stated.

The flight path assessment can be led by Airservices Australia, overseen by the unbiased group discussion board introduced by Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce in September 2021, whereas Trax International will convey worldwide air shed design expertise. Mr Evans stated the federal government would preserve the unbiased discussion board “as long as it needs to exist to get all this work done,” whereas federal Labor has promised to make it a everlasting physique. Loading “I don’t think that is a significant difference in terms of getting the results that we need to,” Mr Evans stated. Community flight path discussion board head Ross Musgrove stated the “forum exists because there is a problem”.