Britain announces new aviation sanctions against Russia, including export ban

Britain unveiled on Wednesday new aviation sanctions giving it the facility to detain any Russian plane and banning exports of aviation or space-related items to Russia.

Britain may even strengthen its ban on Russian plane, making it a felony offence for any to fly or land within the United Kingdom.

“The ban includes any aircraft owned, operated or chartered by anyone connected with Russia or designated individuals or entities, and will include the power to detain any aircraft owned by persons connected with Russia,” the Foreign Office stated in a press release.

