Britain considering major NATO deployment amid Ukraine crisis

Britain is contemplating making a serious NATO deployment as a part of a plan to strengthen Europe’s borders in response to Russia massing troops on the border with Ukraine, the federal government stated on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Britain has stated that any Russian incursion into Ukraine can be met with swift sanctions and can be devastating for either side.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is because of go to the area subsequent week, and likewise will converse to Vladimir Putin by telephone.

Johnson is contemplating the most important potential provide to members of the NATO protection pact within the Nordics and Baltics, which might double troop numbers and ship defensive weapons to Estonia, his workplace stated.

“This package would send a clear message to the Kremlin – we will not tolerate their destabilizing activity, and we will always stand with our NATO allies in the face of Russian hostility,” Johnson stated in a press release.

“I have ordered our Armed Forces to prepare to deploy across Europe next week, ensuring we are able to support our NATO allies.”

Officials will finalize the small print of the provide in Brussels subsequent week, with ministers discussing the army choices on Monday.

Stepping up diplomatic efforts after dealing with criticism for not doing sufficient, Johnson will make a second journey to satisfy NATO counterparts early subsequent month, his workplace stated.

Britain’s international and protection ministers may also each go to Moscow for talks with their Russian counterparts in coming days, with the intention of enhancing relations and de-escalating tensions.

Read extra:

Turkey’s Erdogan says Russia would be unwise to invade Ukraine

US responds to Russia’s security demands in Ukraine crisis

Biden says Putin could face sanctions if Russia invaded Ukraine