Britain is contemplating making a significant NATO deployment as a part of a plan to strengthen Europe’s borders, the federal government stated on Saturday, Trend experiences citing Reuters.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is because of go to the area subsequent week, and likewise will communicate to Vladimir Putin by cellphone.

Johnson is contemplating the most important potential provide to members of the NATO defence pact within the Nordics and Baltics, which might double troop numbers and ship defensive weapons to Estonia, his workplace stated.

“This package would send a clear message – we will not tolerate destabilising activity, and we will always stand with our NATO allies,” Johnson stated in an announcement.

“I have ordered our Armed Forces to prepare to deploy across Europe next week, ensuring we are able to support our NATO allies.”

Officials will finalise the small print of the provide in Brussels subsequent week, with ministers discussing the army choices on Monday.

Stepping up diplomatic efforts after going through criticism for not doing sufficient, Johnson will make a second journey to fulfill NATO counterparts early subsequent month, his workplace stated.