Britain Gears Up For Star-Studded Concert For Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Britain equipped Saturday for a “party at the palace” live performance starring Diana Ross and Andrea Bocelli, set to be watched by hundreds of thousands to rejoice Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

The live performance is the spotlight of the third day of public occasions to mark the 96-year-old monarch’s record-breaking Platinum Jubilee with 22,000 folks set to attend in individual outdoors Buckingham Palace.

Motown legend Ross, performing for the primary time in Britain in 15 years, is a star attraction on the occasion, to be held on a purpose-built 360-degree stage outdoors the queen’s central London residence.

Rockers Queen + Adam Lambert will open the live performance, with Italian opera star Bocelli and James Bond composer Hans Zimmer additionally that includes within the line-up.

Other performers embody Alicia Keys, Craig David and Rod Stewart, George Ezra and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder. Elton John has recorded a tribute.

The queen — the longest-reigning monarch in British historical past — is just not anticipated to attend the two-and-a-half-hour occasion in individual however will as an alternative watch on tv at Windsor Castle.

Her inheritor Prince Charles, 73, and his eldest son, Prince William, 39, might be in attendance.

On Thursday, the primary day of celebrations, the queen made two public appearances to large crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony, after which travelled to Windsor to attend a beacon-lighting ceremony.

Derby no-show

The effort, after months battling difficulties strolling and standing, left her in “some discomfort”, Buckingham Palace mentioned.

On Friday, she withdrew from a church service of thanksgiving and in addition pulled out of attending the Epsom racecourse for the flat-racing showcase The Derby.

Her no-show at The Derby on Saturday is barely the fourth time the eager horseracing fan, rider and breeder has missed the race since 1952.

She didn’t attend in 2020 as spectators have been banned as a result of Covid.

Saturday’s live performance might be broadcast dwell by the BBC on radio, tv and on-line from 1900 GMT.

As an open-air occasion, all eyes might be on the skies and the fickle British climate to see if it may be spared downpours forecast later within the night.

Jubilee celebrations started Thursday with the pomp and pageantry of the Trooping the Colour army parade to mark the sovereign’s official birthday.

Friday’s focus was the normal Church of England service led by senior royals — and returning Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan — within the hallowed environment of St Paul’s Cathedral.

Lilibet birthday

On Saturday, the queen wished her namesake great-granddaughter Lilibet a “very happy first birthday” on Twitter, after reportedly assembly Harry and Meghan’s second baby for the primary time in current days.

The couple, who sensationally stop royal life in January 2020, now dwell in California.

They are staying in Frogmore Cottage on the queen’s Windsor Castle property whereas visiting Britain for the jubilee.

Britain made Thursday and Friday public holidays to mark the unprecedented landmark of the queen’s reign, which has targeted consideration on the monarchy’s future with out her.

Longer pub opening hours, avenue events and different occasions celebrating the queen’s central place within the lifetime of most Britons have quickly lifted the gloom of a hovering value of dwelling disaster.

Sunday will see greater than 10 million folks share meals at “Big Jubilee Lunch” picnics and a musical and artistic public pageant involving 10,000 folks.

Ed Sheeran will spherical off the celebrations Sunday, singing his 2017 hit “Perfect” on the finish of the pageant.

‘Part of my life’

Ross, who heads to the Glastonbury Festival this month after Saturday’s live performance, mentioned she was “absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous occasion”.

Charles has beforehand revealed that the 78-year-old diva’s disco hit “Upside Down” from 1980 was one in all his favorite tracks.

Queen guitarist Brian May supplied one of the vital enduring pictures from the 2002 jubilee, enjoying “God Save the Queen” from the roof of Buckingham Palace.

British rocker Stewart, who obtained a knighthood within the queen’s 2016 birthday honours for providers to music and charity, mentioned Saturday’s gig was “nerve-wracking”.

“I’ve grown up with this woman. I was seven when she came to the throne,” the 77-year-old singer instructed the BBC on Friday.

“She’s always been part of my life.”

