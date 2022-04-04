Britain keen to send new types of military aid to Ukraine: PM’s spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is eager to ship new varieties of navy help to assist Ukraine, Johnson’s spokesman stated on Monday, including that Kyiv had requested for assist in defending towards Russian ships.

“Certainly the prime minister is keen to look beyond what we have already provided,” the spokesman stated, declining to offer specifics.

“We are aware of the requests from the Ukrainians for equipment to defend themselves from ships and we are looking into what we can do.”

