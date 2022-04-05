Britain says $350 billion of ‘Putin’s war chest’ frozen

Britain has frozen some $350 billion (321 billion euros) in belongings from the “war chest” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss mentioned throughout a go to to Warsaw on Tuesday.

“So far, our sanctions have had a crippling impact on those who feed and fund Putin’s war machine. This week we will announce that we’ve frozen over $350 billion of Putin’s war chest,” Truss mentioned.

She mentioned this motion meant that “over 60 percent of the regime’s $604 billion foreign currency reserves” have been now “unavailable” to the Russian authorities.

Truss mentioned “coordinated sanctions are pushing the Russian economy back to the Soviet era.”

“But we can and we must do more,” she mentioned.

She referred to as for a ban on Russian ships docking in Western ports and “agreeing a clear timetable to eliminate imports of Russian oil, coal and gas.”

She additionally urged Britain’s NATO and G7 companions to impose curbs on “industries that are filling Putin’s war chest, like gold.”

Truss mentioned she had been “shocked” by the scenes in Bucha, a city northwest of Kyiv, the place plenty of our bodies in civilian garments have been discovered following the retreat of Russian forces.

“These are appalling acts of the kind we thought we’d left in the 20th century. We will hold those responsible to account for what they’ve done,” she mentioned.

