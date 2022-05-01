Britain says Russian troll factory is spreading disinformation on social media

On Sunday, the British Foreign Office acknowledged that Russia was utilizing a troll farm to unfold misinformation about Ukraine’s struggle on social media. It additionally focused politicians in a wide range of international locations, together with Britain and South Africa.

Britain claimed that UK-funded analysis was utilized in its publication, but it surely did not publish the outcomes. The analysis revealed how the Kremlin was utilizing disinformation campaigns to govern worldwide public opinion about Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, improve help for it, and recruit new sympathisers.

Russia describes its actions in Ukraine as a “special operation” that goals to disarm Ukraine and defend it from fascists. The West and Ukraine each declare that the fascist allegation was baseless and that the struggle is an unprovoked aggression.

Russia claims that the Western media have introduced an excessively partial story of the struggle, which largely ignores Moscow’s issues about NATO growth and what it calls persecution of Russian audio system residing in Ukraine. This is one thing Kyiv has denied.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss acknowledged in an announcement that “We cannot allow Putin’s shady and corrupt troll farms to invade online spaces with their lies about Putin’s illegal war.”

“The UK Government has alerted international partners and will continue to work closely alongside allies and media platforms in order to undermine Russian information operations.”

Moscow denies any Western accusations of disinformation campaigns. Washington, for example, has accused Russia of making an attempt to intervene within the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

Britain claimed that the analysis revealed that Telegram was utilized by the troll manufacturing facility to recruit and coordinate new supporters. These supporters then goal the social media profiles of Kremlin critics and spam them with feedback in help of President Vladimir Putin’s struggle.

Britain claimed that they focused senior British officers and different world leaders in addition to British ministers. They additionally added that hint proof of the operation was discovered on eight social media platforms, together with Facebook, Telegram, Twitter and TikTok.