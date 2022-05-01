Britain says Russian troll factory is spreading disinformation on social media

The British Foreign Office stated on Sunday Russia is utilizing a troll manufacturing unit to unfold disinformation in regards to the struggle in Ukraine on social media and goal politicians throughout quite a lot of international locations together with Britain and South Africa.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Britain cited UK-funded skilled analysis, which it didn’t publish. It stated the analysis uncovered how the Kremlin’s disinformation marketing campaign was designed to control worldwide public opinion of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, increase assist for it and recruit new sympathizers.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and defend it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and the struggle is an unprovoked act of aggression.

Russia says the Western media have supplied an excessively partial narrative of the struggle that largely ignores Moscow’s issues in regards to the enlargement of NATO and what it says is the persecution of Russian audio system in Ukraine, one thing denied by Kyiv.

“We cannot allow the Kremlin and its shady troll farms to invade our online spaces with their lies about Putin’s illegal war,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated in a press release.

“The UK Government has alerted international partners and will continue to work closely with allies and media platforms to undermine Russian information operations.”

Moscow has denied previous accusations by Western international locations of disinformation campaigns, for instance Washington’s accusation that Russia sought to meddle within the 2016 US presidential election.

Britain stated the analysis confirmed the troll manufacturing unit was utilizing Telegram to recruit and co-ordinate new supporters who then goal the social media profiles of Kremlin critics, spamming them with feedback in favor of President Vladimir Putin and his struggle.

Among their targets have been senior British ministers and different world leaders, Britain stated, including that traces of the operation had been detected throughout eight social media platforms together with Telegram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

Read extra:

Lavrov: ‘Special operation’ in Ukraine aimed to protect Donetsk, Luhansk republics

Russia FM Lavrov reacts to sanctions: West has always been ‘Russia phobic’

Putin warns of ‘lightning response’ to intervention in Ukraine