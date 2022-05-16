Britain says Russia’s Donbas offensive ‘has lost momentum’

Russia’s offensive in Ukraine’s Donbass area “has lost momentum” and is now considerably not on time, British navy intelligence acknowledged early Sunday (15 May).

A neighborhood resident rides a bicycle previous a charred armoured car throughout Ukraine-Russia battle within the separatist-controlled city of Volnovakha within the Donetsk area, Ukraine

The British navy acknowledged in a daily Twitter bulletin that Russia won’t dramatically speed up its tempo of development underneath present circumstances.

Ukrainian forces stopped a Russian river crossing try within the Donbas on Friday. This jap area, which incorporates the Luhansk, Donetsk, and Donetsk areas, has been the main target of struggle.