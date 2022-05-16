Europe
Britain says Russia’s Donbas offensive ‘has lost momentum’
Russia’s offensive in Ukraine’s Donbass area “has lost momentum” and is now considerably not on time, British navy intelligence acknowledged early Sunday (15 May).
The British navy acknowledged in a daily Twitter bulletin that Russia won’t dramatically speed up its tempo of development underneath present circumstances.
Ukrainian forces stopped a Russian river crossing try within the Donbas on Friday. This jap area, which incorporates the Luhansk, Donetsk, and Donetsk areas, has been the main target of struggle.
Share this text:
EU Reporter publishes articles from quite a lot of exterior sources which categorical a variety of viewpoints. The positions taken in these articles should not essentially these of EU Reporter.