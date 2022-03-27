Britain to send food worth $2,6 mln to Ukrainian communities in need

The British authorities will present areas in Ukraine with meals

provides value GBP 2 million (greater than 2.6 million US {dollars}).

This is said in a UK authorities’s press launch, Trend studies citing

Ukrinform.

“This important donation of meals and provides will assist help the

Ukrainian folks. Our groups are working day and night time with our

Polish and Slovakian buddies and the federal government of Ukraine to

guarantee these at most danger get the important provides they so badly

want,” stated Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

The determination was taken on the direct request of the Government

of Ukraine.

This is about dry meals, tinned items, and water. Warehouses in

Poland and Slovakia are being readied to produce these items to the

Ukrainian authorities from early subsequent week. About 25 truckloads of

items will likely be transported by highway and rail to the native communities

in best want.

It is estimated that greater than 12 million folks are actually in want

of humanitarian help throughout Ukraine, whereas the precise determine

is prone to be a lot greater.

The United Kingdom has earlier issued about 20,100 visas to

Ukrainian refugees with household ties in Britain.