Britain to send food worth $2,6 mln to Ukrainian communities in need
The British authorities will present areas in Ukraine with meals
provides value GBP 2 million (greater than 2.6 million US {dollars}).
This is said in a UK authorities’s press launch, Trend studies citing
Ukrinform.
“This important donation of meals and provides will assist help the
Ukrainian folks. Our groups are working day and night time with our
Polish and Slovakian buddies and the federal government of Ukraine to
guarantee these at most danger get the important provides they so badly
want,” stated Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
The determination was taken on the direct request of the Government
of Ukraine.
This is about dry meals, tinned items, and water. Warehouses in
Poland and Slovakia are being readied to produce these items to the
Ukrainian authorities from early subsequent week. About 25 truckloads of
items will likely be transported by highway and rail to the native communities
in best want.
It is estimated that greater than 12 million folks are actually in want
of humanitarian help throughout Ukraine, whereas the precise determine
is prone to be a lot greater.
The United Kingdom has earlier issued about 20,100 visas to
Ukrainian refugees with household ties in Britain.