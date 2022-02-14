Britain working to provide more military support to Ukraine

Britain is engaged on a bundle of navy assist and financial assist for Ukraine as the specter of a Russian invasion grows, a authorities spokesperson mentioned on Sunday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a visit to Europe later this week to construct assist to finish the standoff with Russia. Although there have been no particulars of the place Johnson would go to, his workplace mentioned he needed to interact extra with Nordic and Baltic international locations.

“The crisis on Ukraine’s border has reached a critical juncture. All the information we have suggests Russia could be a planning an invasion of Ukraine at any moment,” the spokesperson mentioned.

The US and Britain have mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin might order an invasion earlier than the tip of the Winter Olympics on Feb. 20 in what could be Europe’s greatest safety disaster for many years.

Russia, which has greater than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, has denied accusations that it might be planning to invade and has accused Western nations of spreading lies to distract from their very own aggressive acts.

The spokesperson mentioned Johnson was working with allies on the bundle of assist for Ukraine to be introduced within the coming days.

Britain has been supplying anti-tank weapons and coaching personnel to Ukraine though these troops had been ordered to go away on the weekend.

“There is still a window of opportunity for de-escalation and diplomacy, and the prime minister will continue to work tirelessly alongside our allies to get Russia to step back from the brink,” the spokesperson mentioned.

Britain’s assist for Ukraine comes as Johnson is grappling with the worst home political disaster of his premiership, with police investigating lockdown events at his Downing Street workplace and residence. He is being questioned by police.

The allegations of rule-breaking have undermined Johnson’s authority and led some lawmakers from his ruling Conservative Party in addition to opposition leaders to name for him to resign.

