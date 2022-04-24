Britain: Yemen frees Briton held since 2017, thanks Saudi Arabia and Oman for help

Britain stated on Sunday it had secured the discharge of a citizen held since 2017 in Yemen, the place he was allegedly tortured.

“Delighted that Luke Symons, who was unlawfully detained, without charge or trial since 2017 in Yemen by the Houthis, has been released and will shortly be reunited with his family,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated in an announcement issued by her division.

“I pay tribute to our Omani and Saudi partners and our team for securing his release.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Symons, 30, was detained by Houthi rebels in southwest Yemen alongside along with his Yemeni spouse on suspicion of espionage, which his household strongly denies.

The Foreign Ministry of Oman tweeted that it had “coordinated with the concerned authorities” in Yemen.

Symons and 11 different detainees have been launched and transferred from Yemen capital Sanaa to Muscat on a aircraft belonging to the Royal Air Force of Oman, it added.

Of the 11 different detainees launched, Oman stated seven have been Indians, one Filipino, one Indonesian, one from Myanmar and one from Ethiopia.

Symons’ household say his arm was damaged throughout one interrogation session in a bid to power a confession, and that his bodily and psychological well being have degenerated throughout solitary confinement within the capital Sanaa.

His spouse had already been launched and has been capable of go to him periodically within the jail. She lately voiced concern at his situation, in response to Symons’ grandfather Robert Cummings.

“Luke’s going through hell. He’s getting no medical attention, and we’ve been going backwards, not forward, with this (UK) government,” Cummings informed AFP by cellphone in February from the household’s residence in Cardiff.

Read extra:

Oman secures release of 14 foreigners held in Yemen: Ministry

Yemen govt to help with release of prisoners, open Sanaa airport in truce moves

Ten al-Qaeda inmates escape from prison in eastern Yemen