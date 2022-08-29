Britain’s biggest warship stops en route to US due to ‘mechanical issue’





On Saturday, the plane provider left Portsmouth, southern England, en route to affix workout routines off the east coast of North America.

But it stays off the south coast of England whereas “investigations into an emerging mechanical issue” are performed, a spokesperson informed CNN on Monday.

On its manner out of port, the ship sailed previous a music pageant throughout a efficiency by the British band Sugababes, a video posted on Twitter by the native naval base commander exhibits.

The ship had been attributable to depart on Friday but it surely was delayed attributable to a technical problem, stories the PA media information company.

Earlier, the Royal Navy described the endeavor as a “landmark mission to shape the future of stealth jet and drone operations off the coast of North America and in the Caribbean.” Notable port stops listed by the navy embody New York, Halifax in Canada and the Caribbean. “Taking the HMS Prince of Wales task group across the Atlantic for the rest of this year will not only push the boundaries of UK carrier operations, but will reinforce our close working relationship with our closest Ally,” mentioned commanding officer, Capt. Richard Hewitt, in a press release. The 65,000 metric ton HMS Prince of Wales is one in all two Queen Elizabeth-class plane carriers within the British Navy, and at present serves because the command ship of the NATO army alliance. Sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth shall be deployed to the Mediterranean and Baltic within the fall. The UK navy calls the pair “the largest and most advanced warships ever built for the Royal Navy.” According to the Royal Navy, the HMS Prince of Wales can carry 40 helicopters on board and has a flight deck 70 meters (230 toes) vast and 280 meters (919 toes) lengthy.





Source link