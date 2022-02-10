Britain’s Prince William in Dubai for Expo 2020 visit

Britain’s Prince William has arrived in Dubai forward of his go to to Expo 2020 on Thursday, based on a tweet posted on Wednesday.

The second-in-line to the British throne touched down within the metropolis for what will likely be his first official go to to the United Arab Emirates, based on the prince’s charity The Royal Foundation.

Prince William was invited to the UAE by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office to mark the Expo’s UK ‘National Day.’

“Excited to be arriving in Dubai to celebrate the UK at @DubaiExpo and discuss the vital issue of working together with the UAE and international partners to achieve a more sustainable world with @EarthshotPrize and United for Wildlife. W,” he mentioned in a tweet from the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge account.

The Duke of Cambridge is predicted to participate in a spread of occasions selling hyperlinks between the 2 nations, and specializing in environmental points.

Another one of many prince’s charities, United for Wildlife, launched a Middle East and North Africa (MENA) chapter the day of his arrival.

The group works to forestall the unlawful trafficking and looking of animals.

Prince William will convey consideration to the Earthshot Prize, an initiative based by The Royal Foundation, throughout his go to.

The award started in 2021 and provides 5 $1.35 million (£1 million) prizes to revolutionary concepts to fight local weather change.

Organizers have mentioned the prizes will likely be provided yearly till 2030, with the purpose of tackling a few of the world’s most urgent environmental points.

Prince William is predicted to hitch in celebrations for the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay because it parades by the Expo website.

Expo 2020 has hosted numerous world leaders because it started in October 2021, after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world’s truthful is because of finish on March 31.

