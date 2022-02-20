Britain’s Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth, 95, has examined optimistic for COVID-19 and is experiencing delicate signs however expects to proceed gentle duties this week, Buckingham Palace mentioned on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The queen has today tested positive for COVID,” the Palace mentioned. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines,” the Palace mentioned.

Charles, 73, the inheritor to the throne, earlier this month pulled out of an occasion after contracting coronavirus for a second time. A palace supply mentioned he had met the queen simply days earlier than.

The well being of the queen, the world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch, has been within the highlight since she spent an evening in hospital final October for an unspecified ailment after which was suggested by her docs to relaxation.

Elizabeth on Wednesday quipped to members of the royal family that she couldn’t transfer a lot as she carried out her first in-person engagement since Charles examined optimistic.

Read extra:

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth begins celebrations to mark 70 years on the throne

UK’s Prince William to visit UAE next month

Britain’s Prince William in the UAE for first official visit