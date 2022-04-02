Britain’s top police officer Cressida Dick to leave the Met on April 10

Britain’s most senior police officer Cressida Dick is leaving her submit on the finish of subsequent week, the Metropolitan Police introduced Saturday.

“My last working day as Met Commissioner will be April 10,” Dick stated, in response to a tweet the Met posted Saturday morning. “It has been a tremendous honor to serve the people of London and the U.K.,” she added.

Dick, who had been beneath intense scrutiny within the wake of a collection of main scandals surrounding the Met, stated she would “share more on the work of [her] brave officers and staff next week.”

Recent police scandals concerned the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in London by the hands of a policeman and a WhatsApp chat during which cops joked about raping ladies.

The information got here weeks after London Mayor Sadiq Khan in February stated that Dick had misplaced his confidence, after which she stated she had no different selection than to “step aside.”

At the time, Khan stated he had not been “satisfied” with Dick’s response to his demand that the Met bear change to “root out the racism, sexism, homophobia, bullying, discrimination and misogyny that still exists” amongst its ranks.