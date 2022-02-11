Britain’s top police officer quits after losing confidence of London mayor

Britain’s most senior police officer is leaving her publish after being advised she not instructions the boldness of the mayor of London.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, who formally experiences to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, will go away workplace after the Labour politician made clear he was not “satisfied” together with her response to a bunch of high-profile controversies which have dogged the pressure in latest months.

The Met has been beneath intense scrutiny following the homicide of 33-year-old Sarah Everard by a serving policeman, whereas the pressure has recently been strongly criticized after it was revealed that some of its officers joked about raping girls in a piece WhatsApp group.

“Last week, I made clear to the Metropolitan Police Commissioner the scale of the change I believe is urgently required to rebuild the trust and confidence of Londoners in the Met and to root out the racism, sexism, homophobia, bullying, discrimination and misogyny that still exists,” Khan said in a statement.

He added: “I am not satisfied with the Commissioner’s response. On being informed of this, Dame Cressida Dick has said she will be standing aside. It’s clear that the only way to start to deliver the scale of the change required is to have new leadership right at the top of the Metropolitan Police.”

Khan thanked Dick — the primary girl to steer the Met — for “her 40 years of dedicated public service,” however mentioned he would now work with Home Secretary Priti Patel to recruit a successor and “restore trust in the capital’s police service while keeping London safe.”

In her own statement, Dick mentioned it was “clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue.”

“He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service,” she mentioned. Dick confirmed she is going to keep in publish “for a short period to ensure the stability of the Met and its leadership while arrangements are made for a transition to a new Commissioner.”

Acknowledging the criticism of the pressure, Dick mentioned Everard’s homicide, “and many other awful cases recently have, I know, damaged confidence in this fantastic police service.” But she insisted the pressure had “turned its full attention to rebuilding public trust and confidence,” as she paid tribute to the “extraordinary efforts” of its officers.

The dramatic change on the high of the Met additionally comes because the pressure investigates Boris Johnson’s Downing Street over claims coronavirus restrictions had been breached in a sequence of boozy authorities events.