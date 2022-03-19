British Airways flight experiences technical difficulties landing in Cape Town | News24

A British Airways (BA) flight has had technical difficulties with its touchdown gear in Cape Town.

A British Airways (BA) flight skilled technical difficulties with its touchdown gear in Cape Town.

The flight landed usually after security checks had been carried out, BA says.

BA operator Comair has been within the midst of a storm over security compliance.

A British Airways (BA) flight skilled technical difficulties with its touchdown gear on arrival at Cape Town International Airport solely days after flights had been grounded amid security issues.

On Saturday, BA6324 flight had hassle touchdown in Cape Town after experiencing “a landing gear warning indication”, stated BA in an announcement.

The airplane was travelling from Gqeberha.

“We confirm that following a landing gear warning indication on BA6324 on final approach from Gqeberha [PLZ] to Cape Town International Airport [CPT], the pilot performed standard safety checks, and once the correct reading was achieved a normal landing was carried out,” the assertion added.

The touchdown difficulties resulted in a 15-minute delay.

The newest incident comes solely a month after a BA flight from East London to Johannesburg was compelled to make an emergency touchdown.

READ | Faulty landing gear forces BA flight from East London to Joburg to make an emergency landing

The flight had 111 passengers on board when it was compelled to land on the Eastern Cape airport resulting from defective touchdown gear on 20 February.

At the time, BA spokesperson Stephen Forbes stated the touchdown gear of flight BA6252 didn’t retract.

A British Airways (BA) flight has had technical difficulties with its touchdown gear in Cape Town. Supplied

Saturday’s incident comes solely days after BA and kulula.com, each operated by Comair, flights returned to the air.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) withdrew the corporate’s Air Operators’ Certificate after an audit into its compliance with civil aviation laws. The audit adopted a spate of occurrences that posed security dangers by kulula.com and BA.

The inspection was additionally geared toward reviewing Comair’s security administration methods and high quality management administration system to ascertain compliance associated to the reporting, evaluation and follow-up on occurrences, and corrective motion plans to stop a recurrence.

The SACAA dominated flights may resume on Thursday morning.

We wish to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.