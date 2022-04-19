British boxer Amir Khan says he was robbed at gunpoint in London

British boxer Amir Khan mentioned he had been robbed at gunpoint in London however that each he and his spouse had been unhurt within the incident.

“Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton,” Khan wrote on Twitter. “I crossed the road with Faryal (Makhdoom), luckily she was few steps behind me.”

“2 men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe,” he added.

The 35-year-old, who received light-weight silver on the Athens Olympics in 2004 and is a former unified light-welterweight champion, suffered a complete defeat to Kell Brook in February and mentioned retirement was “something to think about.”

