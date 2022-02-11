British charity urges Somalia to protect teens from execution

British charity Save the Children urged the Somali authorities on Friday to intervene after a army courtroom sentenced 4 teenage boys to dying over their involvement with armed teams.

Authorities within the north-central metropolis of Galkayo arrested six youngsters in October 2020 and a army courtroom final month sentenced 4 of the boys – now aged between 16 and 18 – to dying, whereas the remaining two have been sentenced to 30 and 20 years in jail, the group mentioned.

“We are deeply concerned at these sentences. Sentencing adolescents to death and long-term imprisonment -– regardless of their crime -– does not work as a deterrent, and certainly isn’t in line with global standards,” Mohamud Mohamed Hassan, the charity’s nation director for Somalia, mentioned in an announcement.

“The experience of being associated with an armed force or group can have an immediate and lasting impact and consequences for boys and girls, including exploitation and abuse, physical injury or disability. They must be protected, not punished,” he added.

“These boys deserve a chance at rehabilitation, and we urge the government to ensure justice.”

The charity mentioned the courtroom’s choice violated the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Somalia ratified in 2015.

Although Somalia has been recognized to hold out executions of grownup prisoners, no particulars have been out there on the executions of juvenile offenders.

Save the Children didn’t give particulars concerning the armed teams within the case of the youngsters.