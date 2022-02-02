British defence minister backs de-escalation of Ukraine-Russia crisis

Britain’s defence minister Ben Wallace (pictured) stated on Monday (31 January) it was necessary to defuse the Ukraine-Russia disaster as a warfare would result in better instability, greater gasoline costs and migrant flows, writes Anita Komuves.

Wallace additionally expressed help for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s deliberate journey to Russia on Tuesday (1 February) for talks with President Vladimir Putin, including: “We need to de-escalate this and stand up for the right for sovereignty of Ukraine”.

Wallace stated it was “important to signal to Putin that the very thing he fears, that is, more NATO close to Russia, would be the consequence of invading Ukraine …This is why the UK offered NATO more ground forces, more readiness as a deterrent.”

Hungarian Defence Minister Tibor Benko informed the identical information convention that proper now there was no want for a deployment of overseas NATO troops in Hungary, an alliance member state that borders to the northeast with Ukraine.

Benko stated the Hungarian authorities was not in opposition to NATO deploying troops in central and japanese European international locations nearer to Ukraine however that Hungary was in a position “to perform this task on its own” in its territory.

“If any country is not able to do this on their own, its their sovereign right to receive NATO forces,” he added.

Orban’s Hungary has comparatively good relations with Russia regardless of tensions between the alliance and Moscow over Ukraine.

Orban stated on Friday he would search to extend the quantity of fuel it receives from Russia at his talks with Putin in Moscow, after Hungary agreed a brand new long-term fuel provide settlement with Russia’s Gazprom GAZP.MM in August.

Orban can be anticipated to debate an ongoing growth of Hungary’s Paks nuclear plant, the place Rosatom is constructing new reactors.

Moscow denies planning to assault Ukraine and is demanding safety ensures together with a promise by NATO by no means to let Kyiv be a part of the alliance.

