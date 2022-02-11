British diplomacy gets a frosty reception in Moscow

Press play to hearken to this text

LONDON — Well, that didn’t work.

Britain had touted Thursday’s assembly in Moscow between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, as a key second within the U.Ok.’s diplomatic marketing campaign to discourage the Kremlin from launching an assault towards Ukraine. It was even an opportunity to point out Britain was taking Moscow’s threats severely amid criticism it was distracted by a political disaster over Downing Street’s lockdown-busting events.

Instead, the assembly rapidly became Kremlin assault fodder after Truss apparently made a geographical mistake in response to a craftily-placed query from Lavrov. The change was swiftly leaked to Russian journalists, setting the tone for the get-together.

The acrimonious tenor spilled over right into a press convention afterward, the place the 2 ministers exchanged icy barbs and Lavrov hurled open insults, summed up in a single damning evaluation.

​​“The conversation turns out to be between the dumb and the deaf,” Lavrov stated subsequent to a visibly uncomfortable Truss. “We seem to listen, but we do not hear.”

Truss tried to parry. “I certainly wasn’t mute in our discussions,” she countered.

But the scene closed with Lavrov merely strolling off, leaving Truss alone at her podium. Scheduled proper after for the 2 diplomats: A working lunch.

The entire act could have been staged outrage, nevertheless it was efficient in underscoring how a lot dangerous blood persists between the U.Ok. and Russia. Truss’s go to to Russia was the primary by a U.Ok. overseas secretary in additional than 4 years, a product of deteriorating relations between the 2 international locations after Moscow was blamed for assassinating a former Russian spy on British soil in 2016. And after Thursday’s assembly, issues solely gave the impression to be getting worse.

Hopes have been larger within the run-up to the assembly.

In latest weeks, Britain has been looking for its place amid all of the shuttle diplomacy happening between Russia and numerous Western powers — French President Emmanuel Macron simply visited Moscow and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will achieve this subsequent week. The U.S. additionally lately despatched its high diplomat to sit down down with Lavrov.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for his half, went to Kyiv final week to point out solidarity with Ukraine because it faces down 130,000 Russian troops massed alongside its border.

The Truss go to to Moscow was meant as the following step. The overseas minister arrived with a transparent message for the Kremlin: Moscow should transfer its troops away from the Ukrainian border and quit on the thought of an assault towards its neighboring nation, or face unprecedented financial sanctions. The U.Ok. even introduced on Thursday that it had modified its guidelines so the nation may sanction a wider vary of Russian companies and people.

For Truss, the go to was an opportunity to face on the worldwide stage and current herself as a troublesome chief who may confront considered one of Britain’s largest rivals, one who may maybe change Johnson as Conservative Party chief sometime.

But the assembly was rapidly overshadowed by leaks that made it into the Russian press, together with the state-owned TASS.

According to those accounts, after Truss advised Lavrov Russian troops have to be withdrawn, Lavrov merely said that they have been on Russian soil — a public Kremlin speaking level — implying different international locations don’t have any proper to dictate what occurs to them.

Then, Lavrov, well-known as an unpredictable and canny interlocutor, rapidly modified topic to ask Truss a query: Would Britain acknowledge Russia’s sovereignty over the Rostov and Voronezh areas? It was a rigorously laid lure — each areas are a part of Russia and at present host the vast majority of the deployed Russian troops and weaponry.

According to the Russian media reports, Truss took the bait, saying the U.Ok. “will never recognize Russian sovereignty over these regions.” Another U.Ok. official then identified the error.

Later within the assembly, Lavrov expressed his feeling that U.Ok.-Russian relations had “perhaps reached their lowest levels in many years,” in keeping with Russian media stories.

The U.Ok. readout of the assembly didn’t point out any of the headline-making exchanges.

It did, nonetheless, notice Truss had been direct with Lavrov about Russia’s habits. Moscow, she advised Lavrov, had “threatened Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and “increased tensions.” It “needed to de-escalate” and respect Kyiv’s proper to decide on its personal safety preparations.

British authorities officers didn’t remark particularly on Lavrov’s geographic question.

The tensions carried right into a joint press convention after the assembly.

Truss stated Lavrov had reassured her the Kremlin had “no plans to invade Ukraine” however insisted London must see this “follow up by actions.”

“I can’t see any other reason for having 100,000 troops stationed on the Ukrainian border apart from to threaten Ukraine, and if Russia is serious about diplomacy they need to move those troops and desist from the threats,” she added.

Lavrov shot again. Britain have to be both unaware of the “detailed explanations” given by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the troop actions or is selecting to “completely ignore” them.

“At least our most detailed explanations fell on unprepared ground,” he added, maybe a dig at Truss over the geographical change.

Lavrov described Western “demands to remove Russian troops from Russian territory” as “regrettable.”

Truss sought to regain management of the message, accusing Russia of “attempting to destabilize Ukrainian democracy.”

And she added a stern warning: “The aggression by the Russian government and attempts to relitigate the past are seriously undermining Russia’s international standing.”

The British diplomatic drive will proceed Friday, with U.Ok. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace additionally coming to Moscow for talks.