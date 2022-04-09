British diver rescued off the coast of Malaysia says his son died at sea
The elder Chesters and 18-year-old Alexia Alexandra Molina from France have been rescued by fishermen at round 1 a.m. native time (5 p.m. GMT) off Indonesia’s Bintan island, southeast of Singapore, and a few 60 miles (100 km) south of the place they went lacking, officers mentioned.
The group’s teacher, Kristine Grodem, 35, from Norway, was rescued on Thursday.
Nathan, whose physique has not been recovered, was confirmed to have died by his father, “as he was too weak and could not survive,” the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency mentioned in a press release.
Police had mentioned Indonesian authorities would take over the seek for {the teenager} as he had seemingly drifted into their waters.
“We believe there is a high likelihood that he is no longer in Malaysian waters based on the movement of sea currents, as well as the time and location where the other victims were found,” Mersing district police chief Cyril Edward Nuing advised reporters.
Malaysian belongings can be on standby to assist, he mentioned.
Grodem earlier advised officers the group surfaced about an hour into their dive on Wednesday however couldn’t discover their boat.
She was later separated from the others after being caught in sturdy currents.
The boat operator who took them to the dive website was detained after testing constructive for medication, police mentioned.