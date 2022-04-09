British diver rescued off the coast of Malaysia says his son died at sea

Fourteen-year-old Nathan Renze Chesters and his British father, 46-year-old Adrian Peter Chesters, have been in a gaggle of 4 who went missing on Wednesday afternoon on a coaching dive close to Tokong Sanggol, a small island off the southeastern city of Mersing.

The elder Chesters and 18-year-old Alexia Alexandra Molina from France have been rescued by fishermen at round 1 a.m. native time (5 p.m. GMT) off Indonesia’s Bintan island, southeast of Singapore, and a few 60 miles (100 km) south of the place they went lacking, officers mentioned.

The group’s teacher, Kristine Grodem, 35, from Norway, was rescued on Thursday.

Nathan, whose physique has not been recovered, was confirmed to have died by his father, “as he was too weak and could not survive,” the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency mentioned in a press release.