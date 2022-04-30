British lawmaker Neil Parish to resign after watching porn in the House of Commons

toggle caption Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Neil Parish, a Conservative Party member of Parliament, says he’s resigning after admitting he watched pornography twice within the House of Commons in a “moment of madness.”

The first time was unintended, he told the BBC. It occurred after he was taking a look at tractors. But the second time, it was intentional.

“… Funnily enough it was tractors I was looking at,” he advised BBC. “I did get into another website that had a very similar name and I watched it for a bit which I shouldn’t have done. But my crime — biggest crime — is that on another occasion I went in a second time.”

Two feminine colleagues stated they noticed Parish taking a look at porn from his telephone, whereas they had been sitting close to him. The Conservative Party suspended him Friday over the allegations.

In a press release Friday, Parish said he’ll cooperate with any investigation.

“Following recent allegations regarding an MP’s use of their mobile phone in Parliament, I have referred myself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in the House of Commons,” Parish wrote in a press release.

The incident is the latest sexual misconduct allegation in British politics. Three extra Conservative members of Parliament are at the moment suspended from the get together after claims of sexual misconduct, The Associated Press reported.