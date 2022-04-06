British man charged with passing information to Russia

A safety guard on the British Embassy in Berlin has been charged with 9 offences associated to the gathering and communication of knowledge helpful to the Russian state.

David Ballantyne Smith, 57, a British nationwide who was dwelling in Potsdam, Germany, will seem in courtroom Thursday.

He was arrested by German police in August final yr and extradited to the U.K. Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police stated in a press release.

The alleged offences beneath the Official Secrets Act had been dedicated between October 2020 and August 2021.