British man travels across Ukraine, evacuates lion and wolf from zoo

The story of a British war veteran going to Ukraine to evacuate a lion and a wolf from a zoo has left individuals stunned. People can not cease applauding the person for saving the lives of the animals, alongside along with his two pals, that had been stranded in a zoo simply miles from the frontline. Named Tim Locks, the person additionally documented his journey on Facebook.

On March 19, he shared how he detoured after dropping off some aids to get the animals. “19 March – So here we are. Having successfully dropped off the aid in the city we went to our primary task. The evacuation of a Lion and a Wolf from a closed Ukrainian zoo to an undisclosed European country. After a full afternoon yesterday of paperwork completed by our local guy we caught up on sleep and started at 08:00 this morning. It took 3 hours to load both animals into the back of a ford transit minibus with the seats removed using a crane and a JCB. We are now heading out of the city while the air raid sirens going off with a police escort. Long way to go but all going well so far. Further updates will come as we push on. Everyone needs evacuating and there are plenty of teams looking after people. Strangely, no one else wanted to do this….so this is what we do,” he wrote. The share is full with photographs of the animals.

About 21 hours in the past, he shared one other publish to replace concerning the conditions of the animals. “Simba and Akela Update. We’ve just heard back from the zoo in Romania and it’s amazing to hear that both Simba and Akela are settling in well. Both are eating and drinking plenty and enjoying some « chill » time after the long journey. As for us, we’re well rested and spending the time reorganising vehicles and kit while we wait for the next task,” he wrote.

Both the posts acquired tons of appreciative feedback from individuals. “You seriously rock!!!” wrote a Facebook consumer. “Thank you for doing what you do! Please stay safe!” shared one other. “Well done Tim. Great work!” commented a 3rd.

Tim Locks has been distributing necessities in Ukraine donated by crowdfunding, reviews Daily Mail. Lock, alongside along with his pals, is returning to the war-torn nation once more to help within the assist efforts.

