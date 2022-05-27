British soldiers arrested days before Queen’s Jubilee parade

Six British troopers and a veteran have been arrested on suspicion of money-lending, money-laundering and conspiracy to produce medication, the Ministry of Defence has stated.

The six are with the first Battalion Irish Guards, who’re set to steer the ‘Trooping the Colour’ army parade to rejoice Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne in lower than per week’s time.

They have been detained in an early morning raid on Wednesday by the Royal Military Police at their barracks in southwest England.

Raids additionally reportedly occurred at a house in Windsor and at properties in Wales and Northern Ireland. The veteran is a former officer within the Coldstream Guards.

In its assertion the MoD added: “None of the troopers underneath investigation will take part in deliberate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee parades”.

The Queen’s grandson Prince William is Colonel of the Irish Guards and recently inspected the 1st battalion at Windsor Castle. The MoD also said it “doesn’t tolerate any kind of unlawful or fraudulent behaviour”.

The Irish Guards was formed on 1 April 1900 by Queen Victoria in recognition of acts of courage by Irish regiments during the Second Boer War. In recent years they’ve been deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, Cyprus and the Falkland Islands.