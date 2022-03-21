British sought redactions in CIA interrogations report | CNN

Story highlights UK previewed elements of Senate report’s govt abstract, Cameron consultant says UK raised concern a few “small number of issues” Official: Redactions did not relate “to allegations of UK involvement in detainee mistreatment”



London

CNN

—



The British authorities requested the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee to redact small elements of the panel’s report that criticized the CIA’s harsh interrogation program, a consultant for Prime Minister David Cameron stated Friday.

The remark got here in response to a query from CNN about whether or not the UK authorities had seen the report on the CIA’s enhanced interrogation program earlier than it was launched to the general public this week, and whether or not London had requested for redactions or modifications.

“The U.S. gave our agencies limited sight of some sections of the executive summary before its publication,” Cameron’s consultant stated in regards to the report on the CIA program, which critics name torture. “Our businesses highlighted a small variety of points within the proposed textual content the place modifications could be obligatory to guard UK nationwide safety and intelligence operations.

“None of these redactions related to allegations of UK involvement in detainee mistreatment.”

Information on what was altered or obscured within the 499-page executive summary on the UK authorities’s request wasn’t instantly out there.