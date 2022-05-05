British tourists boost Spain’s holiday arrivals in 2022

Tourist arrivals reached 9.7 million between January and March 2022, up from 1.2 million a yr again, INE reported.

Arrivals from Britain — Spain’s largest market — stood at 1.8 million, almost 30 occasions the determine in Q1 2021.

“Month after month, Spain’s tourism industry continues to consolidate itself,” Tourism Minister María Reyes Maroto stated in a press release, including she was “optimistic” for the remainder of the yr.

While the variety of vacationers flocking to Spain in March hit 4 million, up from 491,000 in the identical month final yr, the determine was nonetheless 71 p.c of the quantity recorded in March 2019 earlier than the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Spanish authorities lately prolonged non permanent restrictions for non-essential journey from most third nations until May 15th, that means that British and different non-EU vacationers who haven’t been absolutely vaccinated towards Covid-19 or lately recovered from the sickness can not go on vacation to Spain but.

Spanish authorities did add nevertheless that they’re getting ready the “orderly and progressive reopening” of the nation’s borders, which might result in an extra improve within the variety of British and different worldwide holidaymakers within the months to come back.

The world’s second most visited nation earlier than the pandemic with 83.5 million guests in 2019, Spain welcomed simply 19 million vacationers in 2020.

The determine rose to 31.1 million in 2021, far under the federal government’s forecast of 45 million arrivals.

Despite the massive rise in vacationer arrivals from the UK when evaluating Q1 2021 and Q2 2022, the variety of British holidaymakers coming to Spain remains to be 37 p.c under pre-pandemic ranges.

