British YouTube travel star Benjamin Rich arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome: Russia

British YouTube journey blogger Benjamin Rich, who focuses on distant and generally harmful components of the world, has been arrested on the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the top of the Russian house company Roscosmos stated on Saturday.

Dmitry Rogozin stated in a web-based put up that Rich – whose Bald and Bankrupt channel has 3.53 million followers – and Alina Tseliupa had been detained close to one of many launch pads at Baikonur, which Russia rents from Kazakhstan.

Local authorities have been figuring out “the exact level of participation in illegal activities” by the pair, stated Rogozin, who posted pictures of Rich’s visa and Tseliupa’s passport.

Some of Rich’s movies function a girl referred to as Alina however it was not instantly clear whether or not she and Tseliupa have been the identical individual.

The most up-to-date video on Rich’s channel was filmed in Syria and posted on April 24. In an Instagram put up final week, Rich stated “Syrian suntan and back in a country with Soviet mosaics” however didn’t specify the place he was.

In London, Britain’s overseas ministry didn’t have a right away remark.

Baikonur, as soon as a closed Soviet metropolis, is now open to vacationers who apply for permission from Roscosmos. It lies within the steppe round 1,100 kilometers (680 miles) southwest of the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan.

