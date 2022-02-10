Britney post sparks renewed fan frenzy

Britney Spears followers are satisfied the singer is about to announce some thrilling information after her newest Instagram dancing video.

Britney Spears gave followers a sneak peek at “what’s to come” as she danced round in pink lingerie on Wednesday.

Spears, 40, twirled round whereas dancing to her music Get Naked from her Blackout album.

“This is 13 seconds of me in heels [heel emoji] before I dyed my hair purple [purple heart emoji] …. This is a tease [devil emoji] of what’s to come !!!!” Spears captioned the video, Fox News experiences.

“My song Get Naked [headphones emoji] !!! Hope you guys are having a great day !!!!! Pss No hair and make up [lipstick emoji] !!! Just PLAYING around folks !!!!”

It’s unclear what the Toxic singer was teasing for followers. Many have speculated Spears will make a return to creating music after the top of her conservatorship in November.

Spears claimed in December that she’s been working on new music. However, she didn’t give many different hints on the time. The performer revealed she had a “new song in the works” within the caption of certainly one of her Instagram posts.

“I’m gonna let you know what I mean !!!!!” she concluded.

However, shortly after the submit asserting potential new music, Spears seemingly indicated she wasn’t able to return to the music trade.

“I guess it seems odd to most why I don’t even do music anymore … People have no idea the awful things they have done to me personally and after what I’ve been through, I’m scared of people and the business!!!” Spears captioned a submit.

“Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying ‘F**k You’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work. It’s like I’ve subconsciously let them win,” the Gimme More singer added.

This article initially appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission