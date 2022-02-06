Britney reveals job fiance did for her

Britney Spears’ fiance Sam Asghari was as soon as on “her payroll” for a sure job it has been revealed, because the star says he’s “not in it for the money”.

Britney Spears admitted to a pal that her fiance Sam Asghari was on her payroll as a chef.

The pop famous person, 40, and Sam, 27, revealed in September final yr that they’re engaged to get married after relationship for over 4 years.

Some followers have lengthy speculated that the Iranian-born health mannequin and actor was at one level employed as a cook dinner by the enduring singer, The Sun reviews.

According to a supply, Britney was open about having had her beau on the books however insists that’s not the case.

The insider advised The Sun: “Britney told a friend that she used to pay Sam a salary as her chef but she doesn’t employ him anymore.

“Some fans have this impression that Sam is in it for the money but Britney said it is not like that at all.

“She sees Sam as the one and is incredibly proud of how far his come since he first came to America as an immigrant from Iran.”

The supply continued: “Britney rejected any claim that Sam is just another contract she has got herself into or taking advantage of her to cash checks, despite having worked for her before.

She was very, very clear about that.”

The Sun reached out to representatives for Britney and Sam for remark however didn’t hear again.

Chef sam?

Speculation has been rife on-line for a while over claims that Sam labored as a chef or bodyguard for Britney earlier than they began relationship.

Some within the #FreeBritney motion towards her now-terminated mental health conservatorship circulated pretend court docket paperwork stating that he was her chef in 2020.

The court docket doc the pretend was primarily based on was redacted however said that well being and health obsessed Britney’s chef was getting paid $US500 ($A700) per day and dealing 5 days per week.

The doc filed in court docket in October 2020 as a result of at the moment Britney’s bills wanted to be permitted by her conservators and cleared with the court docket.

It just isn’t recognized if Sam would nonetheless have been working as Britney’s chef by that point.

‘Cook for your girl’

Britney posted an Instagram video of Sam cooking for her in August 2019 which fuelled hypothesis about his position in her family.

Meanwhile Sam shot a clip for The Doctors TV present in September that yr revealing his recipe for Britney’s favorite dish, peach steak.

Offering a tip to viewers, Sam mentioned within the phase: “Gentlemen, if you want some props, definitely cook for your girl.”

He additionally revealed that earlier than working as a private coach he had been a cook dinner throughout his highschool days.

Sam mentioned: “I used to cook almost 300 meals a day. A lot of it was steak. So that’s why I love steak.”

Britney and sam

Britney and Sam first met on the set of her Slumber Party music video in October 2016.

After they started relationship he grew to become a fixture among the many viewers throughout her Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas.

And he supported her after she spent 30 days in a psychological well being facility in spring 2019.

The Sun revealed earlier this week that Britney had advised a pal that she got engaged to Sam over Christmas of 2020 however saved it a secret till after her dad Jamie known as for an finish to her conservatorship in September final yr.

Britney’s love historical past

Britney has been married twice earlier than getting engaged to Sam.

She was wed to childhood pal Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004 after the pair tied the knot in Las Vegas.

The well-known entertainer later wed backup dancer Kevin Federline and had sons Preston and Jayden with him earlier than the couple divorced in 2007.

All of this comes as Britney continues to feud with her younger sister Jamie Lynn.

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission