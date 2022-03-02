Britney Spears explains her latest spate of nude photos—”Free woman”

Britney Spears has shared some insights into her causes for posting a string of nude images on Instagram in current days, stating she is now a “free woman.”

The pop icon, 40, has shared a plethora of pictures of herself frolicking on the seaside topless and fully nude as she vacations in French Polynesia with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, in celebration of his upcoming 28th birthday.

With a number of purple roses serving as a caption for every of the uploads, little or no context was given as to why the “Toxic” singer had opted to pose in a state of undress.

On Tuesday, the Louisiana-raised star returned to the image-sharing platform to publish throwback images of herself in a rhinestone-covered gown.

Explaining her earlier posts in an accompanying caption, she wrote: “Alrightyyy then folks … showing my bod in French Polynesia as a rebel and free WOMAN !!!!!”

In January, Spears was defended by a number of fans for previous nude Instagram posts, with many noting that she was celebrating being free from the constraints of her controversial 13-year conservatorship.

The settlement, which was put into place in 2008 amid psychological well being issues, noticed the mom of two’s private and monetary choices taken out of her arms from its inception till a choose dominated in November 2021 that it could be dissolved.

Her father, Jamie Spears, was on the helm of each of the monetary and private branches of the conservatorship. Citing well being causes, he stepped down from the private arm in 2019. He was suspended from the association altogether in September, amid accusations of misconduct—allegations he has constantly denied.

Over the summer time—a number of weeks after Britney Spears’ June court docket testimony, through which she spoke out about her experiences beneath the conservatorship—the star additionally posted pictures of herself posing semi-nude.

Explaining her posts, she wrote on Instagram back in August: “I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW … well it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the would has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!!

“I wished to see myself in a lighter means … bare … like the best way I used to be born and to me wanting again at my photos once I shoot it is insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest type provides proof that ache … damage … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I’m.

“I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!! No … I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened !!!!”

Elsewhere in her publish on Tuesday, Spears mentioned her love of Chanel makeup, as she defined that it was what she was carrying within the throwback photograph she had shared.

“I’ve always been a frugal buyer,” she wrote. “If its absolutely amazing I will spend money on it but the way I was raised I’ve always been very conscious with what I spend !!!!

“I simply realized TODAY … TUESDAY, MARCH 1 … the one make-up I used to put on was @chanelofficial !!!! […] ANYWAYS …. LAST NIGHT I BOUGHT MY MAKEUP AND I’M EXCITED BECAUSE IN THE PIC ABOVE I’M WEARING ONLY CHANEL MAKEUP !!!!”

She concluded: “I’m certain there are numerous different manufacturers that may do the trick however I keep in mind this one made me really feel completely lovely !!!! To the make-up artist who gave it to me … THANK YOU !!!!”