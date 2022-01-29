Britney Spears rips sister Jamie Lynn over best-selling book: ‘You are scum’

In certainly one of her most savage sprays but, Britney Spears has completely destroyed her sister Jamie Lynn in a scathing new Instagram submit.

Britney Spears has dubbed her little sister Jamie Lynn “scum” and a “f**king liar” in a scathing new Instagram submit.

The 40-year-old pop star and her 30-year-old sister have been engaged in a battle of public phrases for weeks following the discharge of Jamie Lynn’s e book, Things I Should Have Said, which has made it on the National Best Sellers record.

It particulars Jamie Lynn’s journey to “doing the best she can” throughout a tumultuous few years within the highlight, as she pleaded ignorance to the struggles of Britney’s 13-year lengthy convervatorship.

Britney will not be shocked – and never impressed – by the e book’s success, as she hit out at Jamie Lynn for “making money off of me”.

“National best seller ???? DUH,” Britney started. “The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!! My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW … Bullsh*t !!!.”

Britney then went on to assert that Jamie Lynn was “f**king lying”, earlier than revealing the previous baby actress additionally lied about Alexa Nikolas – Jamie Lynn’s Zoey 101 co-star who was dropped from the Nickelodeon present in 2006 following studies the pair argued.

At the time, it was reported Britney confronted Nikolas, now 29, in regards to the altercations on-set, however it seems she’s now on her facet.

“The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk sh*t but your (sic) f**king lying just like you lied about Alexa Nikolas !!!! I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!!,” Britney wrote.

“I wish the almighty Lord could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”

It follows Jamie Lynn’s public plea to Britney to finish their feud, as she begged the Toxic singer to take the issues non-public in an Instagram story final week.

“Britney — just call me,” Jamie Lynn started her prolonged textual content submit directed to the singer.

“I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform.

“In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up,” Jamie Lynn begged. “I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you.”

In an interview on Good Morning America to advertise her e book, Jamie Lynn stated she’d “always” been her sister’s primary fan.

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so,” she claimed. “I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

Jamie Lynn additionally stated that “love is still there” between her and Britney, noting, “I’ve only ever loved and supported her.”

Britney despatched her sister a stop and desist letter following the discharge of the memoir.